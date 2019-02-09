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Indicators

M-oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
10198
Rating:
(17)
Published:
M-oscillator.mq5 (10.34 KB) view
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Theory :

The idea for this indicator is coming from someone using name "NGBaltic". The indicator here is coded as the idea is without usage of levels (that shall be explained in another publication). All in all, the indicator is not bad, and here we have 3 options for color changes :

  • color changes on slope change
  • color changes on signal line cross
  • color changes on zero line cross

Usage :

You can use color changes as signals


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RMA average

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Kalman filter velocity

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M-oscillator extended

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RMA - multi time frame version