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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
M-oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
The idea for this indicator is coming from someone using name "NGBaltic". The indicator here is coded as the idea is without usage of levels (that shall be explained in another publication). All in all, the indicator is not bad, and here we have 3 options for color changes :
- color changes on slope change
- color changes on signal line cross
- color changes on zero line cross
RMA
RMA averageKalman filter velocity
Kalman filter velocity
M-oscillator - extended
M-oscillator extendedRMA - multi time frame
RMA - multi time frame version