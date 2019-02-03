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Indicators

WPR with CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
10400
Rating:
(17)
Published:
WPR + CCI.mq5 (8.04 KB) view
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Theory :

Found this idea on the net. It was originally made for other trading platform by "capissiomo". The indicator is displaying Williams Percent Range (WPR) and is using same period CCI for confirmation - and that is displayed as a colored background indicating the "trend" of the CCI (when CCI is above 80, bellow -80 or in between). That way you can assess the trend based on two indicators states in this indicator

Usage :

You can use it for signals based on the values and colors


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