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Interesting script?
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So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
WPR with CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
Found this idea on the net. It was originally made for other trading platform by "capissiomo". The indicator is displaying Williams Percent Range (WPR) and is using same period CCI for confirmation - and that is displayed as a colored background indicating the "trend" of the CCI (when CCI is above 80, bellow -80 or in between). That way you can assess the trend based on two indicators states in this indicator
Usage :
You can use it for signals based on the values and colors
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Short description.