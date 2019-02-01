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Indicators

Accumulated volume pressure - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
14554
Rating:
(15)
Published:
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Theory :

Found this on another forum. It is calculated as :

Volume Pressure = Volume / Price Change 

Usage :

Like all other volume based indicators. You can chose if you wish to use ticks or real volumes (where the real volume is available)


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