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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Accumulated volume pressure - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
Found this on another forum. It is calculated as :
Volume Pressure = Volume / Price Change
Usage :
Like all other volume based indicators. You can chose if you wish to use ticks or real volumes (where the real volume is available)
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