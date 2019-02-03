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Indicators

RSI slope divergence - multi time frame version - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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18115
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(24)
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Theory :

The original was posted here : RSI Slope Divergence. This version is extended in a couple of things :

  • possible channels background color is added. to avoid drawing channel back color, simply set the color to none (see second example)
  • multi time frame support added. apart from the standard time frames supported by the metatrader 5, you have 3 "special" time frames :
    • next higher time frame (first time frame higher than the current  chart time frame)
    • second higher time frame (second time frame higher than the current  chart time frame)
    • third higher time frame (third time frame higher than the current  chart time frame)

Usage :

It can be used for divergences detection






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