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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI slope divergence - multi time frame version - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
The original was posted here : RSI Slope Divergence. This version is extended in a couple of things :
- possible channels background color is added. to avoid drawing channel back color, simply set the color to none (see second example)
- multi time frame support added. apart from the standard time frames supported by the metatrader 5, you have 3 "special" time frames :
- next higher time frame (first time frame higher than the current chart time frame)
- second higher time frame (second time frame higher than the current chart time frame)
- third higher time frame (third time frame higher than the current chart time frame)
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