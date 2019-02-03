Theory :

The original was posted here : MACD Slope Divergence. This version is extended in a couple of things :

possible channels background color is added. to avoid drawing channel back color, simply set the color to none (see second example)



multi time frame support added. apart from the standard time frames supported by the metatrader 5, you have 3 "special" time frames :

next higher time frame (first time frame higher than the current chart time frame)



second higher time frame (second time frame higher than the current chart time frame)



third higher time frame (third time frame higher than the current chart time frame)

Usage :

It can be used for divergences detection



