Theory :

There are a couple of formulas for McGinley dynamic indicator. This version is based on metastock formula, but is adding an option to chose different "base" average type (default is EMA). This You can have :

McGinley dynamic SMA

McGinley dynamic EMA

McGinley dynamic SMMA

McGinley dynamic LWMA

Usage :

It can be used as any other average. The difference between the types can be significant (see the second example where all 4 types are on the same chart), so some experimenting is advised before using for trading decisions



