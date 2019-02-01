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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Donchian channel - extended, multi time frame version - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
The "regular" version, with detailed description was posted here : Donchian Channel - Extended . This version is adding multi time frame property to the indicator
Usage :
It can be used the same way as the original. Multi time frames are having, apart from all the standard multi time frames that can be used in metatrader 5, 3 additional "time frames" :
- first higher time frame (first time frame higher than the current chart time frame)
- second higher time frame (second time frame higher than the current chart time frame)
- third higher time frame (third time frame higher than the current chart time frame)
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