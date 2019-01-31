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Corrected volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders EMA with floating levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
The original double smoothed Wilder's EMA was published here : Double Smoothed Wilder's EMA.
This version is extending it by adding volatility ratio adapting mode
and is also adding the "correcting" method invented by dr. Alexander Uhl as well as floating levels that can be used for signals
Usage :
It can be used as any other average : in this one you can use the color changes as signals
Corrected volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders eEMA
Corrected volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders eEMAVolatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders EMA
Short description.
Donchian channel - extended, multi time frame version
Donchian channel - extended, multi time frame versionMcGinley dynamic average
McGinley dynamic average - using one of 4 types of averages