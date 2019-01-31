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Indicators

Corrected volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders eEMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
6029
Rating:
(10)
Published:
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Theory :

The original double smoothed Wilder's EMA was published here : Double Smoothed Wilder's EMA. This version is extending it by adding volatility ratio adapting mode and is also adding the "correcting" method invented by dr. Alexander Uhl

Usage :

It can be used as any other average : in this one you can use the color changes as signals



Volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders EMA Volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders EMA

Short description.

RSX volatility ratio adaptive RSX volatility ratio adaptive

RSX volatility ratio adaptive

Corrected volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders EMA with floating levels Corrected volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders EMA with floating levels

Corrected volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders EMA with floating levels

Donchian channel - extended, multi time frame version Donchian channel - extended, multi time frame version

Donchian channel - extended, multi time frame version