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Indicators

Volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
7876
Rating:
(16)
Published:
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Theory :

The original double smoothed Wilders' EMA was published here : Double Smoothed Wilders' EMA. This version is extending it by adding volatility ratio adapting mode

Usage :

It can be used as any other average


RSX volatility ratio adaptive RSX volatility ratio adaptive

RSX volatility ratio adaptive

Volatility ratio - with floating levels Volatility ratio - with floating levels

Volatility ratio - standard deviations based with floating levels

Corrected volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders eEMA Corrected volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders eEMA

Corrected volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders eEMA

Corrected volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders EMA with floating levels Corrected volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders EMA with floating levels

Corrected volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders EMA with floating levels