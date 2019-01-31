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Volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
The original double smoothed Wilders' EMA was published here : Double Smoothed Wilders' EMA. This version is extending it by adding volatility ratio adapting mode
Usage :
It can be used as any other average
RSX volatility ratio adaptive
RSX volatility ratio adaptiveVolatility ratio - with floating levels
Volatility ratio - standard deviations based with floating levels
Corrected volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders eEMA
Corrected volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders eEMACorrected volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders EMA with floating levels
Corrected volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders EMA with floating levels