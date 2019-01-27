CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

McClellan Summation Index - smoother with floating levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
6742
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Theory :

McClellan summation index, as is (originally published here : McClellan Summation Index - Smoother) is a bit difficult to use due to lack of obvious signals. But, unlike the McClellan oscillator, the summation index does not necessarily oscillate around the zero value. This version is adding floating levels to it in order to help finding signals in an easier way

Usage :

You can use color changes as signals


McClellan Oscillator - smoother with discontinued signal lines McClellan Oscillator - smoother with discontinued signal lines

McClellan Oscillator - smoother with discontinued signal lines

McClellan Summation Index - smoother McClellan Summation Index - smoother

McClellan Summation Index - smoother

McClellan Oscillator - smoother with floating levels McClellan Oscillator - smoother with floating levels

McClellan Oscillator - smoother with floating levels

RSI of smoother average RSI of smoother average

RSI of smoother average