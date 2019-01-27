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McClellan Summation Index - smoother with floating levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
McClellan summation index, as is (originally published here : McClellan Summation Index - Smoother) is a bit difficult to use due to lack of obvious signals. But, unlike the McClellan oscillator, the summation index does not necessarily oscillate around the zero value. This version is adding floating levels to it in order to help finding signals in an easier way
Usage :
You can use color changes as signals
McClellan Oscillator - smoother with discontinued signal lines
McClellan Oscillator - smoother with discontinued signal linesMcClellan Summation Index - smoother
McClellan Summation Index - smoother
McClellan Oscillator - smoother with floating levels
McClellan Oscillator - smoother with floating levelsRSI of smoother average
RSI of smoother average