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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
McClellan Oscillator - smoother with discontinued signal lines - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
McClellan oscillator, as is (originally published here : McClellan Oscillator Smoother) is a bit difficult to use due to lack of obvious signals. This version is adding discontinued signal lines to it in order to help finding signals in an easier way
Usage :
You can use color changes as signals
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