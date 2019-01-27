CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

McClellan Oscillator - smoother with discontinued signal lines - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
5722
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Theory :

McClellan oscillator, as is (originally published here : McClellan Oscillator Smoother) is a bit difficult to use due to lack of obvious signals. This version is adding discontinued signal lines to it in order to help finding signals in an easier way

Usage :

You can use color changes as signals


McClellan Summation Index - smoother McClellan Summation Index - smoother

McClellan Summation Index - smoother

McClellan Oscillator - smoother McClellan Oscillator - smoother

McClellan Oscillator - using "smoother" for calculations

McClellan Summation Index - smoother with floating levels McClellan Summation Index - smoother with floating levels

McClellan Summation Index - smoother with floating levels

McClellan Oscillator - smoother with floating levels McClellan Oscillator - smoother with floating levels

McClellan Oscillator - smoother with floating levels