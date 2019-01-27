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Indicators

McClellan Summation Index - smoother - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
6148
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
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Theory :

This is a natural "offspring" of the McClellan oscillator (that was originally published here : McClellan Oscillator - smoother). It is using the same smoother for calculation (instead of EMA) and in this version it is also producing much smoother results

Usage :

The same way described in the oscillator description


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McClellan Oscillator - using "smoother" for calculations

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Smoother with self adjusting levels

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McClellan Oscillator - smoother with discontinued signal lines

McClellan Summation Index - smoother with floating levels McClellan Summation Index - smoother with floating levels

McClellan Summation Index - smoother with floating levels