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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
McClellan Summation Index - smoother - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
This is a natural "offspring" of the McClellan oscillator (that was originally published here : McClellan Oscillator - smoother). It is using the same smoother for calculation (instead of EMA) and in this version it is also producing much smoother results
Usage :
The same way described in the oscillator description
McClellan Oscillator - smoother
McClellan Oscillator - using "smoother" for calculationsSmoother levels
Smoother with self adjusting levels
McClellan Oscillator - smoother with discontinued signal lines
McClellan Oscillator - smoother with discontinued signal linesMcClellan Summation Index - smoother with floating levels
McClellan Summation Index - smoother with floating levels