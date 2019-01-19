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Indicators

MACD with on-chart SR levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
16853
Rating:
(26)
Published:
MACD (sr).mq5 (16.27 KB) view
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Theory :

This is the MACD indicator with an addition of on chart support resistance levels. Three choices of color (and SR levels) change are available :

  • color change on zero cross
  • color change on macd slope change
  • color change on macd to signal line cross

Usage :

It can be used in any mode usual to MACD


PS:

The SR lines are using close price of the bar where the signal happens. That largely coincides to sell signals and, if you add the spread, to buy signals, hence it is probably helpful to see those as a possible order entries in a quick way

Smoothed WPR with floating levels and on chart support / resistance levels Smoothed WPR with floating levels and on chart support / resistance levels

Smoothed WPR with floating levels and on chart support / resistance levels

Smoothed WPR with floating levels Smoothed WPR with floating levels

Smoothed WPR with floating levels

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Dual differentiator adaptive EMA