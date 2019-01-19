Theory :

This is the MACD indicator with an addition of on chart support resistance levels. Three choices of color (and SR levels) change are available :

Usage :

It can be used in any mode usual to MACD





PS:

The SR lines are using close price of the bar where the signal happens. That largely coincides to sell signals and, if you add the spread, to buy signals, hence it is probably helpful to see those as a possible order entries in a quick way

