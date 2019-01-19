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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MACD with on-chart SR levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
This is the MACD indicator with an addition of on chart support resistance levels. Three choices of color (and SR levels) change are available :
- color change on zero cross
- color change on macd slope change
- color change on macd to signal line cross
Usage :
It can be used in any mode usual to MACD
PS:
The SR lines are using close price of the bar where the signal happens. That largely coincides to sell signals and, if you add the spread, to buy signals, hence it is probably helpful to see those as a possible order entries in a quick way
Smoothed WPR with floating levels and on chart support / resistance levels
Smoothed WPR with floating levels and on chart support / resistance levelsSmoothed WPR with floating levels
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