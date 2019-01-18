Theory :

The way how this WPR is smoothed is described here : Smoothed WPR

In order to enable simpler usage of that indicator, this version is adding floating levels. You can use, depending on those floating levels, 3 modes of color changes

color change on outer levels cross

color change on middle (sort of zero line) cross

color change on slope change

Also, this version is displaying a sort of support / resistance levels on the main chart when the signal of the wpr changes



Usage :

You can use color changes as signals



