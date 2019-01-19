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Indicators

Dual differentiator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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8236
Rating:
(16)
Published:
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Theory :

John Ehlers made one more indicator that was targeting the measuring of cycles / periods of the market. He called it "Dual differentiator". Without too much explanation, here it is. It is not a directional indicator. It shows us if the underlying market is in a changing mode (the values are falling) or trending mode (the values are rising)

Usage :

It can be used as a sort of a momentum indicator as well as a way of adapting other indicators


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Dual differentiator adaptive EMA Dual differentiator adaptive EMA

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ms-Candle-Index. Indicator of the strength of the direction of the candle. ms-Candle-Index. Indicator of the strength of the direction of the candle.

The indicator determines the index of the direction of the bar prices and the Gap/breaks in them. It is a logical continuation of the ms-Candle indicator.