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Indicators

Dual differentiator adaptive EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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7735
Rating:
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Theory :

This is an EMA (Exponential Moving Average) that is using Dual Differentiator (published here : Dual Differentiator) for adapting.

Usage :

It can be used as normal EMA, with a twist : the dual differentiator is a sort of "hard coded" to certain periods, hence changing the filter does not change the value of the dual differentiator too much. The mode that produces better results is using the minimal change value for adjusting (see the lower example). In any case some experimenting is strongly advised


The comparison of the dual differentiator and dual differentiator adaptive ema when minimal change parameter is adjusted :


Dual differentiator Dual differentiator

Dual differentiator

MACD with on-chart SR levels MACD with on-chart SR levels

MACD with on-chart SR levels

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