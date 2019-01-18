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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Smoothed WPR with floating levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
The way how this WPR is smoothed is described here : Smoothed WPR
In order to enable simpler usage of that indicator, this version is adding floating levels. You can use, depending on those floating levels, 3 modes of color changes
- color change on outer levels cross
- color change on middle (sort of zero line) cross
- color change on slope change
Smoothed WPR
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