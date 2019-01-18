CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Smoothed WPR with floating levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
6580
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Theory :

The way how this WPR is smoothed is described here : Smoothed WPR

In order to enable simpler usage of that indicator, this version is adding floating levels. You can use, depending on those floating levels, 3 modes of color changes

  • color change on outer levels cross
  • color change on middle (sort of zero line) cross
  • color change on slope change

Usage :

You can use color changes as signals


PS:

One "big picture" example. Some experimenting with the parameters is advised prior to using it in trading decisions


Smoothed WPR Smoothed WPR

Smoothed Williams percent range

LSTM Neural Network LSTM Neural Network

Long Short-Term Memory Neural Network - for time series analysis.

Smoothed WPR with floating levels and on chart support / resistance levels Smoothed WPR with floating levels and on chart support / resistance levels

Smoothed WPR with floating levels and on chart support / resistance levels

MACD with on-chart SR levels MACD with on-chart SR levels

MACD with on-chart SR levels