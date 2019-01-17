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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Draw vertical lines at time - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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A simple indicator to draw vertical lines at specified time in the settings.
BrainTrendSignalAlerts indicator for MetaTrader 4.
Software is the modifying indicator base on BrainTrend2SigALERTS by BrainTrading Inc. with Signal and Alert, email alert and option to display trader info and signal. Hopefully useful for fellow traders.stochSeller
Expert optimized for EURCAD in 5min chart,using the stochastics for enter a SHORT ONLY positions.
The Predator
The Predator EA trades with two strategies ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQPure Price Action+push notifications
Pure Price Action EA trades with "Price Action" strategy,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works best on 1H time frame major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.