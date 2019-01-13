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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
stochSeller - expert for MetaTrader 4
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
- Expert optimized for EURCAD in 5min chart,using the stochastics for enter a SHORT ONLY positions.
- three stochastics used for an entry and ATR
- up to 8 grid pending positions after the first position fails to close in profit
- pips averaging algorithm
- For better performance you can increase the profit from 23 pips to 35.
Pls,let me know what do you think.I can optimize for any pair either for sell or buy positions.
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