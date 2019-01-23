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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Pure Price Action+push notifications - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Pure Price Action EA trades with "Price Action" strategy,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works best on 1H time frame major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
- *This EA Sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab.
- Try it on demo first.
- This EA trades only with the price of open candle!
- If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0".
Inputs
- Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).
- Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
- ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
- Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).
- Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).
- Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
- Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).
- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
- Lots size Exponent (values: 1.01-2).
- IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
- Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades
- MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
- TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades
- FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
- SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
- ---------------------CONTROL DRAW DOWN-----------------------------
- UseEquityStop - (values:true/false).
- TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-20).
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Max_Trades(1-12).
- ----------------IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:-----------------------
- //////////////////////////////////////////////////
- Enable "Break Even" -(values:true/false).
- When move "Break Even"- (values: 5-30).
- How much pips move- "Break Even" (values:5-30).
-You can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.
-How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
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