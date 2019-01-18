Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
The Predator - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 18679
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Predator EA trades with two strategies ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ
- Trade volume of a position depends on previous trading results.
- It provides the possibility to limit the maximum risk (in % of deposit) of the trade.
- If you want to trade with constant lotsize say:0.01 lot ,you need to set "MaximumRisk =0" and "DecreaseFactor=0"
- Or else you will have a calculation of Percent (%) of deposit and MaximumRisk.
- Try it on demo first.
- This EA trades only with the price of open candle!
- Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).
- Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
- ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
- Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).
- Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).
- Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
- Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).
- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Strategy - Choose between 2 strategies (Strategy1,Strategy2).
- Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-10).
- Lots size Exponent (values: 1.01-2).
- MaximumRisk - maximum risk from total margin in %, (values: 0.01 - 0.3).
- If "MaximumRisk =0" then "Lot=constant"
- DecreaseFactor - decrease from total margin if you lose a trade.
- Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 10-100).
- MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
- TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 10-100).
- FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
- SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
- Distance-Distance between two averages (values: 10-60).
- Max_Trades(1-12).
- -----------------------IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:--------------------------
- /////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
- Enable "Break Even" -(values:true/false).
- When move "Break Even"- (values: 5-30).
- How much pips move- "Break Even" (values:5-30).
-You can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.
-How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
Draw vertical lines at time
A simple indicator to draw vertical lines at specified time in the settings.BrainTrendSignalAlerts indicator for MetaTrader 4.
Software is the modifying indicator base on BrainTrend2SigALERTS by BrainTrading Inc. with Signal and Alert, email alert and option to display trader info and signal. Hopefully useful for fellow traders.
Pure Price Action+push notifications
Pure Price Action EA trades with "Price Action" strategy,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works best on 1H time frame major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.Day Trading
"Day Trading" EA Trades with Day Trading strategy,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on 1D time frame major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.