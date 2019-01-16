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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BrainTrendSignalAlerts indicator for MetaTrader 4. - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
-
Roberto JacobsMQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
- Views:
- 28416
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Software is the modifying indicator base on BrainTrend2SigALERTS by BrainTrading Inc. with Signal and Alert, email alert and option to display trader info and signal.
Hopefully useful for fellow traders.
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Follow daily movement after 2 days breakout
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