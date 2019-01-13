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2 Days Breakout - expert for MetaTrader 4
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This EA compare last 2 days High and Low values in order to find a breakout on the current day. It place a pending order on the High of yesterday (if H/L of yesterday is higher than H/L of the day before) or on the Low of yesterday (if H/L of yesterday is lower than H/L of the day before).
If order is not triggered on the end of day it will canceled.
It works well only on currencies against JPY: USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY.
Works with only open prices but I suggest to test it in control points mode or every tick and on D1 timeframe because the trigger for the order (after successfull breakout condition) refers to ASK/BID prices.
No parameters to be optimized: this is a clear sign of robustness of the system that, in every way, need to be optimized in order to get more smoothed equities.
I will be very happy if you can share with me some good ideas to improve performance of the system!
Multisystem of Volatility BreakoutEntry Hour Stochastic Trader
The One Hour Stoc Trader uses a simple trigger criteria of: Stochastic rising while in Over-Sold zone (stocval<Stoc_Lo) and specific hour of day for Buy trades; and Stochastic falling while in Over-Bought zone (stocval>Stoc_Hi) and specific hour of day for Sell trades. The one hour chart is used. The algorithm works well, after optimization, for the following currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURGBP and AUDUSD. The following chart shows the Tester performance for the EURUSD currency pair on the 1hr chart for the period Jan 2010 thru Dec 2018.
Expert optimized for EURCAD in 5min chart,using the stochastics for enter a SHORT ONLY positions.BrainTrendSignalAlerts indicator for MetaTrader 4.
Software is the modifying indicator base on BrainTrend2SigALERTS by BrainTrading Inc. with Signal and Alert, email alert and option to display trader info and signal. Hopefully useful for fellow traders.