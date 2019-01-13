This EA compare last 2 days High and Low values in order to find a breakout on the current day. It place a pending order on the High of yesterday (if H/L of yesterday is higher than H/L of the day before) or on the Low of yesterday (if H/L of yesterday is lower than H/L of the day before).

If order is not triggered on the end of day it will canceled.

It works well only on currencies against JPY: USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY.

Works with only open prices but I suggest to test it in control points mode or every tick and on D1 timeframe because the trigger for the order (after successfull breakout condition) refers to ASK/BID prices.

No parameters to be optimized: this is a clear sign of robustness of the system that, in every way, need to be optimized in order to get more smoothed equities.





I will be very happy if you can share with me some good ideas to improve performance of the system!







