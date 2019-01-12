This EA is a system that include 3 different strategies of volatility breakout. These strategy are the best free strategy found on the web about this type of trading.

It works very well on EURUSD H1. Also good result with USDCHF, EURAUD, GBPJPY... try to bring this EA to a next level.





Works with only closed prices, so you can backtest it with open prices, control points or every tick mode and you will get same results.

Input parameters allow user to enable/disable single strategies. I suggest to don't use take profit (order will always be closed with indicators).





Please, let me know, if you consider as a good thing to make a forward test of that strategy and maybe use it in a portfolio of different types of strategies.



