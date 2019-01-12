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ThreeBreaky - expert for MetaTrader 4
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This EA is a system that include 3 different strategies of volatility breakout. These strategy are the best free strategy found on the web about this type of trading.
It works very well on EURUSD H1. Also good result with USDCHF, EURAUD, GBPJPY... try to bring this EA to a next level.
Works with only closed prices, so you can backtest it with open prices, control points or every tick mode and you will get same results.
Input parameters allow user to enable/disable single strategies. I suggest to don't use take profit (order will always be closed with indicators).
Please, let me know, if you consider as a good thing to make a forward test of that strategy and maybe use it in a portfolio of different types of strategies.
The One Hour Stoc Trader uses a simple trigger criteria of: Stochastic rising while in Over-Sold zone (stocval<Stoc_Lo) and specific hour of day for Buy trades; and Stochastic falling while in Over-Bought zone (stocval>Stoc_Hi) and specific hour of day for Sell trades. The one hour chart is used. The algorithm works well, after optimization, for the following currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURGBP and AUDUSD. The following chart shows the Tester performance for the EURUSD currency pair on the 1hr chart for the period Jan 2010 thru Dec 2018.Aroon EA
EA that use Aroon indicator
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