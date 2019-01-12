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Entry Hour Stochastic Trader - expert for MetaTrader 4

Richard Poster
Richard Poster

Richard Poster

1 article 11 codes 2 topics 42 comments
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10293
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EURUSD Tester Results for 1/2010-12/2018


Aroon EA Aroon EA

EA that use Aroon indicator

Auto Adjusting Auto Adjusting

"Aouto Adjusting" modified EA trades with 3 MA's and uses candels for Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit and has aouto adjusting lot, works best on 4H time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

ThreeBreaky ThreeBreaky

Multisystem of Volatility Breakout

2 Days Breakout 2 Days Breakout

Follow daily movement after 2 days breakout