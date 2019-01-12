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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Entry Hour Stochastic Trader - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Aroon EA
EA that use Aroon indicatorAuto Adjusting
"Aouto Adjusting" modified EA trades with 3 MA's and uses candels for Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit and has aouto adjusting lot, works best on 4H time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
ThreeBreaky
Multisystem of Volatility Breakout2 Days Breakout
Follow daily movement after 2 days breakout