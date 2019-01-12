This is a very simple EA that trades based on Aroon indicator (also attached).

It works on M15 TF and search for Aroon UP/DOWN cross. It is possible to use variables aroonUpTrend and aroonDwTrend to have a confirmation H1 of the trend.

It use also a WPR oscillator to get a good entry point and also for closing orders.

It needs, for sure, some optimization and other filters but i think that the basic of the logic is good!





It works REALLY with only open prices! Remember that if you want to add some functions like breakeven and trailing stop based on instant price you will need to backtest it as every tick mode.







