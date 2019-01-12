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Aroon EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
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This is a very simple EA that trades based on Aroon indicator (also attached).
It works on M15 TF and search for Aroon UP/DOWN cross. It is possible to use variables aroonUpTrend and aroonDwTrend to have a confirmation H1 of the trend.
It use also a WPR oscillator to get a good entry point and also for closing orders.
It needs, for sure, some optimization and other filters but i think that the basic of the logic is good!
It works REALLY with only open prices! Remember that if you want to add some functions like breakeven and trailing stop based on instant price you will need to backtest it as every tick mode.
"Aouto Adjusting" modified EA trades with 3 MA's and uses candels for Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit and has aouto adjusting lot, works best on 4H time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.Candle Trailing Stop
"Candle Trailing Stop" EA trades with 3 MA's and uses candels for Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works best on 4H time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
The One Hour Stoc Trader uses a simple trigger criteria of: Stochastic rising while in Over-Sold zone (stocval<Stoc_Lo) and specific hour of day for Buy trades; and Stochastic falling while in Over-Bought zone (stocval>Stoc_Hi) and specific hour of day for Sell trades. The one hour chart is used. The algorithm works well, after optimization, for the following currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURGBP and AUDUSD. The following chart shows the Tester performance for the EURUSD currency pair on the 1hr chart for the period Jan 2010 thru Dec 2018.ThreeBreaky
Multisystem of Volatility Breakout