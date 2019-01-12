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Symbol Name On Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Another request from my brotherhood was putting the name of the Symbol being seen - a little bigger - on the Chart, just to get sure that they are seeing the correct one... Mistakes pay a high price on the market...
Re-using the previous code from the Simple Server Clock, we re-coded it into a single, very effective, and almost resource-null-consuming indicator that displays the current Symbol Name in almost any position of your Chart, with any color, and any Font Size...
For those who trade manually in Metatrader, and change constantly between Charts, I will guess that this is a must-have little tool for you...
Live Long and Prosper!
;)
RSI of average using double smoothed Wilder's EMARSI with double smoothed Wilders EMA
RSI with double smoothed Wilders EMA
Very handy Multiple Moving Averages for those who like to look at Price Action using several time periods...TRIX (using double smoothed Wilder's EMA)
TRIX (using double smoothed Wilder's EMA)