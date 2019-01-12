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Indicators

Symbol Name On Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Flavio Javier Jarabeck

Flavio Javier Jarabeck

4.6 (554)
We are a closed brotherhood of traders whose ultimate goal is to profit through well-studied, structured, and automated trades. As a result, we publish dozens of MT5 indicators (FREE and paid) to the global MQL5 community. 80% of our published products are high-quality free indicators so beginner
87 products 8 codes 21 topics 2238 comments
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Another request from my brotherhood was putting the name of the Symbol being seen - a little bigger - on the Chart, just to get sure that they are seeing the correct one... Mistakes pay a high price on the market...

Re-using the previous code from the Simple Server Clock, we re-coded it into a single, very effective, and almost resource-null-consuming indicator that displays the current Symbol Name in almost any position of your Chart, with any color, and any Font Size...

For those who trade manually in Metatrader, and change constantly between Charts, I will guess that this is a must-have little tool for you...


Black Background


White Background


Settings Window


Live Long and Prosper!

;)

RSI of average using double smoothed Wilder's EMA RSI of average using double smoothed Wilder's EMA

RSI of average using double smoothed Wilder's EMA

RSI with double smoothed Wilders EMA RSI with double smoothed Wilders EMA

RSI with double smoothed Wilders EMA

Time Based Moving Averages Time Based Moving Averages

Very handy Multiple Moving Averages for those who like to look at Price Action using several time periods...

TRIX (using double smoothed Wilder's EMA) TRIX (using double smoothed Wilder's EMA)

TRIX (using double smoothed Wilder's EMA)