Another request from my brotherhood was putting the name of the Symbol being seen - a little bigger - on the Chart, just to get sure that they are seeing the correct one... Mistakes pay a high price on the market...

Re-using the previous code from the Simple Server Clock, we re-coded it into a single, very effective, and almost resource-null-consuming indicator that displays the current Symbol Name in almost any position of your Chart, with any color, and any Font Size...

For those who trade manually in Metatrader, and change constantly between Charts, I will guess that this is a must-have little tool for you...

















Live Long and Prosper!

;)

