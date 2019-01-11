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Indicators

Simple Server Clock - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Flavio Javier Jarabeck

Flavio Javier Jarabeck

4.6 (554)
We are a closed brotherhood of traders whose ultimate goal is to profit through well-studied, structured, and automated trades. As a result, we publish dozens of MT5 indicators (FREE and paid) to the global MQL5 community. 80% of our published products are high-quality free indicators so beginner
87 products 8 codes 21 topics 2238 comments
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Many friends asked me for a simple, non-obtrusive, resource-friendly clock to track the time during their trades. It seems pretty obvious, but it is a must-have for those trading the market manually, waiting for the Market News, or just to visually know what time it is... Trading is an absorbing endeavor!

So, here it is...

Just 1 Text Object, totally configurable, including Font Type, Font Size and Chart Location: Upper Left/Center/Right OR Lower Left/Center/Right, with a little twist of adjusting the Offset, just in case the Clock get in front of something already there...

KISS compliant (Keep It Simple Stupid!)


Black Background


White Background


Settings Window



Enjoy!

Live Long and Prosper!


Double smoothed Wilders EMA Double smoothed Wilders EMA

Double smoothed Wilders EMA

TRIX (fast EMA) TRIX (fast EMA)

TRIX (using fast EMA for calculation)

RSI with double smoothed Wilders EMA RSI with double smoothed Wilders EMA

RSI with double smoothed Wilders EMA

RSI of average using double smoothed Wilder's EMA RSI of average using double smoothed Wilder's EMA

RSI of average using double smoothed Wilder's EMA