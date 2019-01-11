Many friends asked me for a simple, non-obtrusive, resource-friendly clock to track the time during their trades. It seems pretty obvious, but it is a must-have for those trading the market manually, waiting for the Market News, or just to visually know what time it is... Trading is an absorbing endeavor!

So, here it is...

Just 1 Text Object, totally configurable, including Font Type, Font Size and Chart Location: Upper Left/Center/Right OR Lower Left/Center/Right, with a little twist of adjusting the Offset, just in case the Clock get in front of something already there...

KISS compliant (Keep It Simple Stupid!)





















Enjoy!

Live Long and Prosper!



