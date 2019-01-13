Theory :

TRIX (triple exponential average (TRIX) indicator is an oscillator used to identify oversold and overbought markets, and it can also be used as a momentum indicator. It is using EMA for calculation



This version :

Is using the "Double smoothed Wilder's EMA" variation instead of using "regular" EMA for TRIX calculation. That makes it faster in response to market changes than the original TRIX indicator



Usage :

You can use this version the usual way - change of color can be used as a signal



