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Indicators

RSI with double smoothed Wilders EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
9729
Rating:
(12)
Published:
RSI (ds).mq5 (11.48 KB) view
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Theory :

In the original RSI calculation Welles Wilder is using the "Wilder EMA" (some explanation of it can be found here : Double Smoothed Wilder's EMA). He never explained exactly why he was that EMA but we can guess that he was trying to reduce the number of signals for RSI (if he was to use the "regular" EMA the number of signals would be significantly bigger since EMA would make even more "nervous" RSI). This version is addressing that issue and implicitly addressing the issue of RSI flattening (when RSI becomes flat for longer periods). Instead of using "regular" Wilder's EMA for calculation, this version is using double smoothed Wilder's EMA, and that way :

  • it is smoothing a bit the RSI (not too much, but the smoothness difference is noticeable and significant in a lot of cases)
  • it is preventing too much flattening of the RSI (see the lower "big picture" example)

Usage :

It can be used as any other RSI


PS:

A "big picture" example showing the difference of regular RSI (gray line) and this RSI (colored line). As it is obvious, this version avoids too much "flattening" and the slope still remains reasonably smoother than the original regular RSI


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A very simple, efficient and non-obtrusive clock for your Chart. KISS compliant! :)

Double smoothed Wilders EMA Double smoothed Wilders EMA

Double smoothed Wilders EMA

RSI of average using double smoothed Wilder's EMA RSI of average using double smoothed Wilder's EMA

RSI of average using double smoothed Wilder's EMA

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Pretty simple. Seems Stupid. But yes, You need this...