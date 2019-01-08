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Indicators

Phase accumulation adaptive market mode - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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6186
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(13)
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This indicator is a phase accumulation adaptive version of the original posted here : Market mode

Phase accumulation adaptive bandpass filter Phase accumulation adaptive bandpass filter

Phase accumulation adaptive bandpass filter

Zero mean normalized nonlinear Kalman filter - with floating levels Zero mean normalized nonlinear Kalman filter - with floating levels

Zero mean normalized nonlinear Kalman filter - with floating levels

Phase accumulation adaptive market mode - discontinues signal lines Phase accumulation adaptive market mode - discontinues signal lines

Phase accumulation adaptive market mode - discontinues signal lines

RSI adaptive double smoothed EMA RSI adaptive double smoothed EMA

RSI adaptive double smoothed EMA