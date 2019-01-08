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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Phase accumulation adaptive market mode - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator is a phase accumulation adaptive version of the original posted here : Market mode
Phase accumulation adaptive bandpass filter
Phase accumulation adaptive bandpass filterZero mean normalized nonlinear Kalman filter - with floating levels
Zero mean normalized nonlinear Kalman filter - with floating levels
Phase accumulation adaptive market mode - discontinues signal lines
Phase accumulation adaptive market mode - discontinues signal linesRSI adaptive double smoothed EMA
RSI adaptive double smoothed EMA