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Indicators

RSI adaptive double smoothed EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
8581
Rating:
(14)
Published:
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Theory :

RSI adaptive EMA is known for quite some time (one version was published here : RSI Adaptive EMA ). It is a responsive indicator but in some cases it is producing too much signals (slope changes) due to that responsiveness. This version is addressing that issue : double smoothed EMA is faster than the regular EMA and is smoother. This is the double smoothed version of RSI adaptive EMA and is faster and smoother version of the "regular" version

Usage :

You can use it as any other average


Phase accumulation adaptive market mode - discontinues signal lines Phase accumulation adaptive market mode - discontinues signal lines

Phase accumulation adaptive market mode - discontinues signal lines

Phase accumulation adaptive market mode Phase accumulation adaptive market mode

Phase accumulation adaptive market mode

MACD of RSI adaptive EMA - with floating levels MACD of RSI adaptive EMA - with floating levels

MACD of RSI adaptive EMA - with floating levels

TRIX (fast EMA) TRIX (fast EMA)

TRIX (using fast EMA for calculation)