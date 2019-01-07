Theory :

This is an extended version of the zero mean normalized nonlinear Kalman filter (originally published here : Zero mean normalized Kalman filter). In addition to the original this version is having floating levels and 3 coloring modes for signals :

color change on slope

color change on outer (floating) levels cross

color change on middle (floating) level (sort of a "zero line") cross

Usage :

You can use the color changes as signals



