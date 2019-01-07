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Zero mean normalized nonlinear Kalman filter - with floating levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
This is an extended version of the zero mean normalized nonlinear Kalman filter (originally published here : Zero mean normalized Kalman filter). In addition to the original this version is having floating levels and 3 coloring modes for signals :
- color change on slope
- color change on outer (floating) levels cross
- color change on middle (floating) level (sort of a "zero line") cross
Usage :
You can use the color changes as signals
Zero mean normalized nonlinear Kalman filter
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