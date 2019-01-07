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Indicators

Zero mean normalized nonlinear Kalman filter - with floating levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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7941
Rating:
(9)
Published:
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Theory :

This is an extended version of the zero mean normalized nonlinear Kalman filter (originally published here : Zero mean normalized Kalman filter). In addition to the original this version is having floating levels and 3 coloring modes for signals :

  • color change on slope
  • color change on outer (floating) levels cross
  • color change on middle (floating) level (sort of a "zero line") cross

Usage :

You can use the color changes as signals


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