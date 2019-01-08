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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Phase accumulation adaptive market mode - discontinues signal lines - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Phase accumulation adaptive version of a market mode using discontinued signal lines (originally published here : Market Mode - Discontinued Signal Lines )
PS: the "big picture" example
Phase accumulation adaptive market mode
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