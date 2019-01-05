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Indicators

Averages crosses - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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One more in the series of very simple (code wise - ie, execution speed is satisfactory, and to use) indicators :

This one is showing the crosses of two averages as signals and the direction of the last cross direction while it lasts. You can use the appearance of the signal value for trading signals

You can use one of the 4 basic averages for signals :

  • simple moving average (SMA)
  • exponential moving average (EMA)
  • smoothed moving average (SMMA)
  • linear weighted moving average (LWMA)



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Singleton Example Singleton Example

This is a working singleton code example. The sole purpose of this post is to provide a working code sample of a singleton object. A singleton object is created when there 'can be only one' of the object. This is accomplished by making an object's constructor private, and ensuring assignment and copy operations are also private. I was working on an EA and identified that an object should never have more than one copy. I don't expect the EA to ever get large enough for it to actually matter that a singleton is used, but I like the clarity in the code for the object's type. The code follows closely the tutorial at http://www.yolinux.com/TUTORIALS/C++Singleton.html.

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