Theory :

John Ehlers describes what he calls the nonlinear Kalman filter in the following way :

Take EMA of price (better, a 3 Pole filter).

Take the difference (delta) between Price and its EMA.

Take an EMA of delta (or a 3 Pole filter): Smoothing will help reduce whipsaws. Ideally, smoothing introduces no major trend mode lag because delta is detrended.

Add the smoothed delta to EMA for a zero lag curve.

Add 2*(smoothed delta) to EMA for a smoother predictive line.

In order to add signals other than simple slope direction change, in this version you can chose 3 types of color changes :

color change on slope

color change on outer (floating) levels cross

color change on middle (floating) level (sort of a "zero line") cross

Usage : You can use the color changes as signals





