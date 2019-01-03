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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Market mode - discontinued signal lines - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
John Ehlers uses bandpass filter (originally published here : Bandpass Filter)
to calculate what can be called a "market mode". The method used for
that is to calculate an average of peaks and valleys and if the bandpass
filter is above or bellow those levels, the market mode is determined
with relative position to those levels. This version changes that and uses discontinued signal lines for significant levels instead.
Usage :
You can use the color change as signals
Market mode
Market modeBandpass filter
Bandpass filter
Heiken ashi - histogram
Heiken ashi - histogramAverages crosses
Averages crosses