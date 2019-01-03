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Indicators

Market mode - discontinued signal lines - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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8988
Rating:
(14)
Published:
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Theory :

John Ehlers uses bandpass filter (originally published here : Bandpass Filter) to calculate what can be called a "market mode". The method used for that is to calculate an average of peaks and valleys and if the bandpass filter is above or bellow those levels, the market mode is determined with relative position to those levels. This version changes that and uses discontinued signal lines for significant levels instead.

Usage :

You can use the color change as signals


Market mode Market mode

Market mode

Bandpass filter Bandpass filter

Bandpass filter

Heiken ashi - histogram Heiken ashi - histogram

Heiken ashi - histogram

Averages crosses Averages crosses

Averages crosses