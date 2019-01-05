I was working on an EA and identified that an object should never have more than one copy. Most EA's never get large enough for it to actually matter that a singleton is used, but I like the clarity in the code for the object's type. This is just an update to a years earlier post of this for MQ4; it may be getting to be time to convert everything to MQ5.

The code follows closely the tutorial at http://www.yolinux.com/TUTORIALS/C++Singleton.html

The display of the event count is just to show that the singleton object is working.