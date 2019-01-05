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Singleton Example - expert for MetaTrader 5

LukeB
LukeB

LukeB

11 codes 5 topics 48 comments
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Published:
The Singleton.mq5 (13.48 KB) view
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I was working on an EA and identified that an object should never have more than one copy. Most EA's never get large enough for it to actually matter that a singleton is used, but I like the clarity in the code for the object's type.  This is just an update to a years earlier post of this for MQ4; it may be getting to be time to convert everything to MQ5.
The code follows closely the tutorial at http://www.yolinux.com/TUTORIALS/C++Singleton.html

The display of the event count is just to show that the singleton object is working.
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