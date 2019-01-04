Averages crosses

This is a working singleton code example. The sole purpose of this post is to provide a working code sample of a singleton object. A singleton object is created when there 'can be only one' of the object. This is accomplished by making an object's constructor private, and ensuring assignment and copy operations are also private. I was working on an EA and identified that an object should never have more than one copy. I don't expect the EA to ever get large enough for it to actually matter that a singleton is used, but I like the clarity in the code for the object's type. The code follows closely the tutorial at http://www.yolinux.com/TUTORIALS/C++Singleton.html.