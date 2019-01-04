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Indicators

Heiken ashi - histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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17359
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(15)
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Very well known Heiken ashi indicator made to show only the essence : the "trend" of the Heiken ashi, and to show that as a simple to use histogram


Market mode - discontinued signal lines Market mode - discontinued signal lines

Market mode - discontinued signal lines

Market mode Market mode

Market mode

Averages crosses Averages crosses

Averages crosses

Singleton Example Singleton Example

This is a working singleton code example. The sole purpose of this post is to provide a working code sample of a singleton object. A singleton object is created when there 'can be only one' of the object. This is accomplished by making an object's constructor private, and ensuring assignment and copy operations are also private. I was working on an EA and identified that an object should never have more than one copy. I don't expect the EA to ever get large enough for it to actually matter that a singleton is used, but I like the clarity in the code for the object's type. The code follows closely the tutorial at http://www.yolinux.com/TUTORIALS/C++Singleton.html.