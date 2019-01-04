Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Heiken ashi - histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 17359
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Very well known Heiken ashi indicator made to show only the essence : the "trend" of the Heiken ashi, and to show that as a simple to use histogram
Market mode - discontinued signal linesMarket mode
Market mode
Averages crossesSingleton Example
This is a working singleton code example. The sole purpose of this post is to provide a working code sample of a singleton object. A singleton object is created when there 'can be only one' of the object. This is accomplished by making an object's constructor private, and ensuring assignment and copy operations are also private. I was working on an EA and identified that an object should never have more than one copy. I don't expect the EA to ever get large enough for it to actually matter that a singleton is used, but I like the clarity in the code for the object's type. The code follows closely the tutorial at http://www.yolinux.com/TUTORIALS/C++Singleton.html.