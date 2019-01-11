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Auto Adjusting - expert for MetaTrader 4

Jim dandy
Published by:
Aharon Tzadik
Aharon Tzadik

Aharon Tzadik

3.6 (18)
14 products 90 codes 3 topics 372 comments
Views:
15360
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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 "Aouto Adjusting" modified EA trades with 3 MA's and uses candels for  Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit and has aouto adjusting lot, works best on 4H time frames major forex pairs  and stocks NASDAQ.

  • This EA trades only with the price of open candle!

Inputs


  • Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
  •  TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money   (values: 10-100).
  • Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
  • TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
  • ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
  • Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money  (values:true/false).
  • Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-100).
  • Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
  • Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).
  • ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Exit= Close trades if the trend is against you and control draw dwon (values:true/false).
  • Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
  • Lots size Exponent  (values: 1.01-2).
  • IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
  • Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500). /set value 600 for  Multiple Trades
  • MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200). /set value 600 for  Multiple Trades
  • FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
  • SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
  • ---------------------CONTROL DRAW DOWN-----------------------------
  • UseEquityStop -(values:true/false).
  • TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-30).
  • ------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Max_Trades(1-12). 
  • --------------------IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:-------------------------
  • //////////////////////////////////////////////////
  • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  •  PADAMOUNT-pips Beyond candle to stop(values: 10-50).
  •  RISKPRESENT-Risk Present (values: 0.1-1).
  •  REWARD_RATIO-Rward_Ratio(values: 2-4).
  •  CANDELSBACK-How much candles for min\max(values: 1-50).   

How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
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