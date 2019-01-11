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Auto Adjusting - expert for MetaTrader 4
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"Aouto Adjusting" modified EA trades with 3 MA's and uses candels for Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit and has aouto adjusting lot, works best on 4H time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
- This EA trades only with the price of open candle!
Inputs
- Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).
- Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
- ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
- Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).
- Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-100).
- Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
- Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).
- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Exit= Close trades if the trend is against you and control draw dwon (values:true/false).
- Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
- Lots size Exponent (values: 1.01-2).
- IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
- Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades
- MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
- TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades
- FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
- SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
- ---------------------CONTROL DRAW DOWN-----------------------------
- UseEquityStop -(values:true/false).
- TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-30).
- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Max_Trades(1-12).
- --------------------IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:-------------------------
- //////////////////////////////////////////////////
- -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- PADAMOUNT-pips Beyond candle to stop(values: 10-50).
- RISKPRESENT-Risk Present (values: 0.1-1).
- REWARD_RATIO-Rward_Ratio(values: 2-4).
- CANDELSBACK-How much candles for min\max(values: 1-50).
How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
"Candle Trailing Stop" EA trades with 3 MA's and uses candels for Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works best on 4H time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.Macd Power
"Macd Power" trades with 2 " Macd " indicators has virtual Stop Loss & Take Profit works on 4H & 1D time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
EA that use Aroon indicatorEntry Hour Stochastic Trader
The One Hour Stoc Trader uses a simple trigger criteria of: Stochastic rising while in Over-Sold zone (stocval<Stoc_Lo) and specific hour of day for Buy trades; and Stochastic falling while in Over-Bought zone (stocval>Stoc_Hi) and specific hour of day for Sell trades. The one hour chart is used. The algorithm works well, after optimization, for the following currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURGBP and AUDUSD. The following chart shows the Tester performance for the EURUSD currency pair on the 1hr chart for the period Jan 2010 thru Dec 2018.