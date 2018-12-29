CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Extended normalized RSI - on chart version - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
6410
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Theory :

Reasons for applying min/max normalization on RSI were explained here : Normalized RSI . This version is adding some options that can help using the indicator for trading decisions : multiple choice of color changes (on outer levels cross, on level 50 cross or on slope change) and some visual aids that can help see the current state of the RSI on a glance. And it is made display all that in the main chart ...

Usage :

You can use color changes of the indicator as signals, or any other strategy based on RSI


PS:

The "big picture" example


Extended normalized RSI Extended normalized RSI

Extended normalized RSI

Normalized RSI Normalized RSI

Normalized RSI

Self advance decline line Self advance decline line

Self advance decline line

Self Advance Decline line - with floating levels Self Advance Decline line - with floating levels

Self Advance Decline line - with floating levels