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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Extended normalized RSI - on chart version - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
Reasons for applying min/max normalization on RSI were explained here : Normalized RSI
. This version is adding some options that can help using the indicator
for trading decisions : multiple choice of color changes (on outer
levels cross, on level 50 cross or on slope change) and some visual aids
that can help see the current state of the RSI on a glance. And it is made display all that in the main chart ...
Usage :
You can use color changes of the indicator as signals, or any other strategy based on RSI
PS:
The "big picture" example
Extended normalized RSI
Extended normalized RSINormalized RSI
Normalized RSI
Self advance decline line
Self advance decline lineSelf Advance Decline line - with floating levels
Self Advance Decline line - with floating levels