CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Extended normalized RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
6724
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Theory :

Reasons for applying min/max normalization on RSI were explained here : Normalized RSI . This version is adding some options that can help using the indicator for trading decisions : multiple choice of color changes (on outer levels cross, on level 50 cross or on slope change) and some visual aids that can help see the current state of the RSI on a glance

Usage :

You can use color changes of the indicator as signals, or any other strategy based on RSI



Normalized RSI Normalized RSI

Normalized RSI

Smoothing Average Smoothing Average

An EA based on indicator iMA (Moving Average, MA). Reverse of signals. Lot size is either fixed or based on risk percentage.

Extended normalized RSI - on chart version Extended normalized RSI - on chart version

Extended normalized RSI - on chart version

Self advance decline line Self advance decline line

Self advance decline line