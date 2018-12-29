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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Extended normalized RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
Reasons for applying min/max normalization on RSI were explained here : Normalized RSI . This version is adding some options that can help using the indicator for trading decisions : multiple choice of color changes (on outer levels cross, on level 50 cross or on slope change) and some visual aids that can help see the current state of the RSI on a glance
Usage :
You can use color changes of the indicator as signals, or any other strategy based on RSI
Normalized RSI
Normalized RSISmoothing Average
An EA based on indicator iMA (Moving Average, MA). Reverse of signals. Lot size is either fixed or based on risk percentage.
Extended normalized RSI - on chart version
Extended normalized RSI - on chart versionSelf advance decline line
Self advance decline line