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Indicators

Normalized RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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7659
Rating:
(13)
Published:
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Theory :

RSI (Relative Strength Index) is already normalized. Hence, making a normalized RSI seems like a nonsense ... if it was not for the "flattening" property of RSI. The RSI tends to be flatter and flatter as we increase the calculating period - to the extent that it becomes unusable for levels trading if we increase calculating periods anywhere over the broadly recommended period 8 for RSI. In order to make that (calculating period) have less impact to significant levels usage of RSI trading style in this version a sort of a "raw stochastic" (min/max) normalization is applied

Usage :

As any other RSI - with an exception that it is more responsive to the fixed levels usage


PS:

The "big picture" example comparing the normalized RSI (upper, colored line) and regular RSI (lower gray line), bot using same parameters and period 32


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Extended normalized RSI Extended normalized RSI

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