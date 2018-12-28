Theory :

In a lot of cases it would help if we can see some oscillator on directly on chart, instead of seeing it in a separate window. There is a few methods for doing that. One is using a highest high / lowest low channel. This version is doing that and is displaying RSI (Relative Strength Index) directly on chart

Usage :

As any other RSI is used. Some additional options are added (like 3 coloring modes) in order to help the usage of the indicator