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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
On-chart RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
In a lot of cases it would help if we can see some oscillator on directly on chart, instead of seeing it in a separate window. There is a few methods for doing that. One is using a highest high / lowest low channel. This version is doing that and is displaying RSI (Relative Strength Index) directly on chart
Usage :
As any other RSI is used. Some additional options are added (like 3 coloring modes) in order to help the usage of the indicator
Price Percentage and Times on cursor crosshair
This indicator enhance the functionality of the standard crosshair of MetaTrader adding the difference in Percentage and the time span in a human readable form (not in bars, but in Hours, minutes, days, etc)Adaptive efficiency ratio EMA
Adaptive efficiency ratio EMA
Rsi(oma) on chart
Rsi of average (rsioma) on chart versionStochastic on chart
Stochastic on chart