This indicator enhance the functionality of the standard crosshair of MetaTrader adding the difference in Percentage and the time span in a human readable form (not in bars, but in Hours, minutes, days, etc)

The indicator is for MetaTrader5, but should work just fine also with MetaTrader4.





USAGE

To use the indicator just add it to a graph and then use the Crosshair function by pressing the Mouse middle button (the functionality will not work pressing Ctrl-F, but only pressing the Middle mouse button)











