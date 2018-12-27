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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Price Percentage and Times on cursor crosshair - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator enhance the functionality of the standard crosshair of MetaTrader adding the difference in Percentage and the time span in a human readable form (not in bars, but in Hours, minutes, days, etc)
The indicator is for MetaTrader5, but should work just fine also with MetaTrader4.
USAGE
To use the indicator just add it to a graph and then use the Crosshair function by pressing the Mouse middle button (the functionality will not work pressing Ctrl-F, but only pressing the Middle mouse button)
Adaptive efficiency ratio EMA
Adaptive efficiency ratio EMAAdaptive ATR Keltner channel
Adaptive ATR Keltner channel
On-chart RSI
On-chart RSIRsi(oma) on chart
Rsi of average (rsioma) on chart version