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Indicators

Price Percentage and Times on cursor crosshair - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ludovico Mattiuzzo
Ludovico Mattiuzzo

Ludovico Mattiuzzo

1 code 6 topics 16 comments
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10045
Rating:
(14)
Published:
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This indicator enhance the functionality of the standard crosshair of MetaTrader adding the difference in Percentage and the time span in a human readable form (not in bars, but in Hours, minutes, days, etc)

The indicator is for MetaTrader5, but should work just fine also with MetaTrader4.


USAGE

To use the indicator just add it to a graph and then use the Crosshair function by pressing the Mouse middle button (the functionality will not work pressing Ctrl-F, but only pressing the Middle mouse button)


Pips Percentage


Adaptive efficiency ratio EMA Adaptive efficiency ratio EMA

Adaptive efficiency ratio EMA

Adaptive ATR Keltner channel Adaptive ATR Keltner channel

Adaptive ATR Keltner channel

On-chart RSI On-chart RSI

On-chart RSI

Rsi(oma) on chart Rsi(oma) on chart

Rsi of average (rsioma) on chart version