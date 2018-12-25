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Indicators

Adaptive efficiency ratio EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
11683
Rating:
(21)
Published:
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Theory :

Efficiency ratio was invented by Perry Kaufman as a measure of volatility and as a way of making some calculations adaptive. In his adaptive moving average he uses 3 periods for calculation which makes it a bit "cryptic" and, by all means, not so simple to use. This version is simplifying the whole thing without an intention to clone the KAMA indicator - but with an intention to use the efficiency ratio for adapting the average calculations and to use only two parameters for that :

  • period
  • price

No other parameters needed

Usage :

It can be used as any other moving average type indicator


PS:

This type of adapting tends to produce smoother slopes than the EMA. The interesting is that the reaction to high volatility is very fast and after that the produced results remains smooth. At the example bellow, the colored line is this one and the gray line is the "classical" ema using same price and period


Adaptive ATR Keltner channel Adaptive ATR Keltner channel

Adaptive ATR Keltner channel

Adaptive ATR channel Adaptive ATR channel

Adaptive ATR channel

Price Percentage and Times on cursor crosshair Price Percentage and Times on cursor crosshair

This indicator enhance the functionality of the standard crosshair of MetaTrader adding the difference in Percentage and the time span in a human readable form (not in bars, but in Hours, minutes, days, etc)

On-chart RSI On-chart RSI

On-chart RSI