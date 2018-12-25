Theory :

Efficiency ratio was invented by Perry Kaufman as a measure of volatility and as a way of making some calculations adaptive. In his adaptive moving average he uses 3 periods for calculation which makes it a bit "cryptic" and, by all means, not so simple to use. This version is simplifying the whole thing without an intention to clone the KAMA indicator - but with an intention to use the efficiency ratio for adapting the average calculations and to use only two parameters for that :

period

price