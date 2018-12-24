"Buy Sell Stop Buttons" EA sets up 3 buttons for manual trading and allows to predetermine trailing stoploss & take profit, open and close all trades at once.

Try it on demo first.

-USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN system functions like a stop loss

But a one-time function with a smaller value than the subsequent Stop Loss value to lock minimal profit and avoid loss if the price goes against you.

If you have reached a certain value of pips with the direction of the trade -

-WHENTOMOVETOBE - When to move break even (values: 10-100).

So how many pips would you like to move the stop loss above the price line of the open trade-

-PIPSTOMOVESL - How much pips to move stop loss (values: 10-100).





Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).

TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).

Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).

TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).

------------[ Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades ]------------------------------------------------

]------------------------------------------------ Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).

Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).

Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).

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USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN - Enable "no loss" break even system (values: 0-1).

USESTOP - Enable automatic "STOP" function (values: 0-1).

WHENTOMOVETOBE - When to move break even (values: 10-100).

PIPSTOMOVESL - How much pips to move stop loss (values: 10-100).

Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-10).

MaximumRisk - maximum risk from total margin in %, (values: 0.01 - 0.3).

If "MaximumRisk =0" then "Lot=constant"

DecreaseFactor - decrease from total margin if you lose a trade.

TrailingStop-set a value from 10 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.

Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 10-100).

MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).

TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 10-100).

NumberOfTrades-Number Of Trades(values: 1-10).





Inputs



