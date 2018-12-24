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Buy Sell Stop Buttons - expert for MetaTrader 4
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"Buy Sell Stop Buttons" EA sets up 3 buttons for manual trading and allows to predetermine trailing stoploss & take profit, open and close all trades at once.
- Try it on demo first.
-USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN system functions like a stop loss
But a one-time function with a smaller value than the subsequent Stop Loss value to lock minimal profit and avoid loss if the price goes against you.
If you have reached a certain value of pips with the direction of the trade -
-WHENTOMOVETOBE - When to move break even (values: 10-100).
So how many pips would you like to move the stop loss above the price line of the open trade-
-PIPSTOMOVESL - How much pips to move stop loss (values: 10-100).
Inputs
- Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).
- Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
- ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]------------------------------------------------
- Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).
- Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).
- Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN - Enable "no loss" break even system (values: 0-1).
- USESTOP - Enable automatic "STOP" function (values: 0-1).
- WHENTOMOVETOBE - When to move break even (values: 10-100).
- PIPSTOMOVESL - How much pips to move stop loss (values: 10-100).
- Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-10).
- MaximumRisk - maximum risk from total margin in %, (values: 0.01 - 0.3).
- If "MaximumRisk =0" then "Lot=constant"
- DecreaseFactor - decrease from total margin if you lose a trade.
- TrailingStop-set a value from 10 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.
- Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 10-100).
- MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
- TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 10-100).
- NumberOfTrades-Number Of Trades(values: 1-10).
"Harami" trades with 2 Moving Averages and " Harami " pattern has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on 4H & 1D time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.Displays open SL and TP totals
This indicator will display the combined values of all stop losses and take profits.
The library and iCanvas class simplify writing programs using Canvas.Position Size Calculator - Based on VP Money Management rules
This indicator is based on the Money Management approach used by VP from nononsenseforex.com It uses ATR to calculate Stop Loss, Take Profit and Volume you should enter into a trade based on the percentage of your Equity you want to risk.