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Indicators

Price Movement Degrees - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs

Roberto Jacobs

4.9 (28)
MQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
3 products 7 articles 63 codes 1 topic 1217 comments
Views:
28995
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Forex Indicator Price Movement Degrees with Trend Alerts.

This indicator will write value degrees of the latest position of price at the current time frames according to the Daily price movement, and when position and condition of trend status was changed the indicator will give an alerts.

Hopefully useful for fellow traders.


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Position Size Calculator - Based on VP Money Management rules Position Size Calculator - Based on VP Money Management rules

This indicator is based on the Money Management approach used by VP from nononsenseforex.com It uses ATR to calculate Stop Loss, Take Profit and Volume you should enter into a trade based on the percentage of your Equity you want to risk.

Easy Canvas (iCanvas) Easy Canvas (iCanvas)

The library and iCanvas class simplify writing programs using Canvas.

ZigZag Signal ZigZag Signal

Indicator ZigZag System with Signal and Alert Added Alert and modify by Roberto Jacobs 3rjfx @ 2018/12/29

Fractals and Alligator Fractals and Alligator

"Fractals & Alligator" EA trades with a strategy based on Fractals & Alligator indicators and has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works 1D time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.