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Price Movement Degrees - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Forex Indicator Price Movement Degrees with Trend Alerts.
This indicator will write value degrees of the latest position of price at the current time frames according to the Daily price movement, and when position and condition of trend status was changed the indicator will give an alerts.
Hopefully useful for fellow traders.
This indicator is based on the Money Management approach used by VP from nononsenseforex.com It uses ATR to calculate Stop Loss, Take Profit and Volume you should enter into a trade based on the percentage of your Equity you want to risk.Easy Canvas (iCanvas)
The library and iCanvas class simplify writing programs using Canvas.
Indicator ZigZag System with Signal and Alert Added Alert and modify by Roberto Jacobs 3rjfx @ 2018/12/29Fractals and Alligator
"Fractals & Alligator" EA trades with a strategy based on Fractals & Alligator indicators and has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works 1D time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.