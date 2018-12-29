Indicator ZigZag System with Signal and Alert base of the ZigZag Indicator by MetaQuotes Software Corp. with alert, email alert and option to display trader info and signal.

Hopefully useful for fellow traders.

Update 2018-12-29: Update adding option Alert on bar after limit upper and lower, and fixed the error cause the alert not working properly.

Update_01: 2019/01/27 ~ added Push Notification.







